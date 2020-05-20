PA Air National Guard performs flyover to salute workers in Harrisburg-area hospitals

The flyover Tuesday was meant so salute area healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Air National Guard performed an aircraft flyover to salute medical workers in the Harrisburg area on Tuesday.

The flight was a part of Operation American Resolve, which also flew over the Pittsburgh and Johnstown areas.

Airmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing and 193rd Special Operations Wing flew a KC-135 Stratotanker and an EC-130j Commando Solo aircraft in formation over the hospitals.

They arrived in Harrisburg around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, and looped over UPMC Pinnacle West Shore, UPMC Pinnacle Polyclinic Hospital, UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, the Hershey Medical Center, UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, and Holy Spirit Hospital.