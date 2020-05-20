PA Air National Guard performs flyover to salute workers in Harrisburg-area hospitals

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Air National Guard performed an aircraft flyover to salute medical workers in the Harrisburg area on Tuesday.
The flight was a part of Operation American Resolve, which also flew over the Pittsburgh and Johnstown areas.
Airmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing and 193rd Special Operations Wing flew a KC-135 Stratotanker and an EC-130j Commando Solo aircraft in formation over the hospitals.
They arrived in Harrisburg around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, and looped over UPMC Pinnacle West Shore, UPMC Pinnacle Polyclinic Hospital, UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, the Hershey Medical Center, UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, and Holy Spirit Hospital.
The flyovers were conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer, the Air National Guard said.
RELATED: PA Air National Guard will perform flyover to salute workers in Harrisburg-area hospitals next week