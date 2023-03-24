Pa. Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day hooks kids

The Pa. Fish and Boat Commission has stocked many streams and lakes across the Commonwealth and it's giving young anglers a head start this weekend.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Spring is a long-anticipated time of the year for outdoorsmen.

"For fishermen in the Commonwealth, the opening day of trout season is like Christmas morning," said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Schaeffer said with all the excitement surrounding opening day, younger fishermen are often pushed to the wayside.

"Typically, on opening day, it can be pretty crowded," Schaeffer said. "The adults maybe want to go off and fish by themselves and they'll be shoulder to shoulder on the stream. We thought, wouldn't it be nice to give the kids their own day."

That's how Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day was born. It gives young anglers a head start at catching some of the 3.2 million trout the Fish and Boat Commission stocks in more than 700 streams and 100 lakes every year.

Licensed and permitted adult mentors must accompany kids ages 15 and younger.

The young anglers must have a Voluntary Youth Fishing License, which costs less than $3, or a free Mentored Youth Permit.

Hundreds of kids are expected to show up with their guardians early tomorrow morning, ready to learn.

"What we're hoping to do is, pardon the pun, hook the kids on Mentored Youth Trout Day when they've got the day all to themselves and then have them want to ask their parents or mentors to take them out fishing for the whole spring," Schaeffer said.

Even if kids don't reel in the big one, Schaeffer says it's a chance to connect with their peers and adults while appreciating Pennsylvania's natural beauty.

"It's even more than about catching a great big fish, it's about spending time with family and friends," Schaeffer said. "That's a huge factor and motivating reason for people to go."

Mentored Youth Trout Day begins Saturday morning, March 25 at 8 a.m.

The water is still cold this time of year. Schaeffer is reminding adults to keep themselves and their young fishermen safe on boats by making sure everyone is wearing a life jacket.