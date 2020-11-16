PA leaders to discuss rising COVID-19 cases as more surrounding states impose new restrictions

Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health will tackle the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania Monday morning as surrounding states announce new restrictions.
Track Pennsylvania coronavirus numbers here.
Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss the latest numbers of coronavirus cases in PA while also encouraging Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.
The discussion comes as more states surrounding Pennsylvania are beginning to enact more strict COVID-19 procedures. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Monday announced an Executive Order retightening restrictions on gatherings.
New COVID-19 restrictions also started today in Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam announced statewide rules that include a reduction in public and private social gatherings (indoor and outdoor) from 250 to 25, a mask mandate that includes ages 5 and up, a stop to alcohol sales at 10 p.m., and the closing of bars and restaurants by midnight.
Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions for bars, restaurants and gyms in New York state that went into effect on Friday.
Pennsylvania has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases but has not yet enacted any new restrictions. Daily cases counts have been reported as follows:
Nov. 14: 5,551
Nov. 13: 5,531
Nov 12: 5,488
Nov. 11: 5,456
Nov. 10: 4,361