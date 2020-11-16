PA leaders to discuss rising COVID-19 cases as more surrounding states impose new restrictions

The PA Secretary of Health reminds everyone to take precautions including social distancing and wearing masks

Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health will tackle the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania Monday morning as surrounding states announce new restrictions.

Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss the latest numbers of coronavirus cases in PA while also encouraging Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.

The discussion comes as more states surrounding Pennsylvania are beginning to enact more strict COVID-19 procedures. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Monday announced an Executive Order retightening restrictions on gatherings.

BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order RETIGHTENING restrictions on gatherings to help stop the spread of #COVID19.



Effective tomorrow:

👥Indoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 10 people



Effective Nov 23rd:

👥Outdoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 150 people — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020

The following indoor gatherings may continue under the current rules – limited to 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people:

☑️Religious services/celebrations and political events

☑️Weddings

☑️Funerals/memorial services

☑️Performances — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020

New COVID-19 restrictions also started today in Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam announced statewide rules that include a reduction in public and private social gatherings (indoor and outdoor) from 250 to 25, a mask mandate that includes ages 5 and up, a stop to alcohol sales at 10 p.m., and the closing of bars and restaurants by midnight.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions for bars, restaurants and gyms in New York state that went into effect on Friday.

NYS is taking action to stop the spread in response to rising COVID numbers.



Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10pm.



Gyms must also close at 10pm.



These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

New York follows the science.



We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread.



To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people.



This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Pennsylvania has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases but has not yet enacted any new restrictions. Daily cases counts have been reported as follows:

Nov. 14: 5,551

Nov. 13: 5,531

Nov 12: 5,488

Nov. 11: 5,456