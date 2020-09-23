State leaders remind Pennsylvanians about 2020 Census response

The Wolf Administration reminds Pennsylvanians to complete their questionnaire.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvanians have a week to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.

On Tuesday, the Wolf administration reminded people to complete the questionnaire.

Officials say each person not counted could cost the state about $2,000 a year in federal funding.

State leaders gathered at the York County Food Bank to encourage people to fill it out, so the state receives the necessary funding to support local communities.

"It helps all of us make better decisions about our state about our nation about policy about the funding," said Pennsylvania Agriculture Department Secretary, Russell Redding, "In agriculture terms, it's about what food is needed. Where to invest in research and conservation. Where do we put water lines and power lines and broadband. All of those are driven by the numbers captured in a census."

The Census also helps with State and County representation as it contains information about the diversity around Pennsylvania.