PA leaders and advocates meet virtually to call for an end to gun violence

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Wolf, PA legislators and victims joined Ceasefire PA in a virtual rally Tuesday morning calling to end gun violence.

Organizers believe there's no better time than now to call for action because of recent events in Georgia and Colorado.

Victims and families who shared their stories also called for action, adding that we cannot allow another family to experience the tragedy of losing a loved one.

Advocates present at the virtual rally called for new proposals that include:

Creating Extreme Risk Protection Orders as a means to temporarily remove firearms from someone who wants to hurt themselves or others.

Reporting lost or stolen firearms within 72 hours, helping cut community violence.

Closing the gaps in Pennsylvania’s background check system to prevent the purchase of military-style rifles from a private, non-licensed seller.

Governor Wolf supported these news proposals saying: "We all need to raise our voices together to call for change. I am proud to stand by Ceasefire look forward to signing Legislation that Adam mentioned to make Pennsylvania communities safer."

House majority leader Jason Gottesman provided a statement in response saying:

“Senseless acts of violence like the recent mass shootings are horrific and are condemned by the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus in the strongest terms possible."

“Public safety is a core function of government and we have always taken that seriously. As such, Pennsylvania already has some of the most stringent gun background check laws in the country.

“However, while we still have people in Pennsylvania—like Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner—who refuse to seriously prosecute violent offenders and illegal gun possession, new gun laws will only lead to more opportunities for illegal gun use and will do little to prevent the senseless tragedies that have recently occurred.”

