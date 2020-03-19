x
PA Lawmakers ramp up proposals to deal with novel coronavirus fallout

State lawmakers working to stay ahead of COVID-19 are introducing legislation to address emergency funding, unemployment and sick leave pay among other measures.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania General Assembly is drafting legislation to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Here is an overview of what they are working on so far:

Student Loans:
Emergency Student Loan Repayment Grace Period 

Workers Rights:
Protecting Workers During Public Health Emergencies 

Protecting the Public by Providing Unemployment Compensation During Extended Mandatory Quarantines

Small Businesses:
Small Business Disaster and Emergency Relief 

Small business emergency assistance 

Rent:
Protecting tenants during COVID-19 pandemic

Voting:
Emergency funds for vote-by-mail - HB2367 

Allowing for Early Counting of Mail-in and Absentee Ballots 

Privacy:
Partial HIPAA Privacy Rule Suspension During Coronavirus National Emergency 

Sick-leave:
Emergency Sick Leave for Pennsylvania Workers 

Taxes:
Suspending the collection of sales tax and personal income tax during the declaration of disaster emergency

Extension for Filing State Income Tax Returns and Payments due to COVID-19

Schools:
Coronavirus Disease and Schools: Increasing School Instructional Time 

Coronavirus Disease and Schools: Allowing for Online Instruction 

