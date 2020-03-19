PA Lawmakers ramp up proposals to deal with novel coronavirus fallout

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania General Assembly is drafting legislation to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here is an overview of what they are working on so far:
Student Loans:
Emergency Student Loan Repayment Grace Period
Workers Rights:
Protecting Workers During Public Health Emergencies
Protecting the Public by Providing Unemployment Compensation During Extended Mandatory Quarantines
Taxes:
Suspending the collection of sales tax and personal income tax during the declaration of disaster emergency