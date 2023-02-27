Pa. lawmakers scrutinize rail safety regulations

The Senate Transportation Committee held a hearing Monday to discuss issues concerning trains carrying hazardous materials through the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In the wake of the Ohio train derailment that released toxic chemicals, Pennsylvania lawmakers are scrutinizing train safety regulations. The Senate Transportation Committee held a hearing Monday to discuss issues concerning trains carrying hazardous materials through the state.

Legislators heard testimony from Carle Belke, president of the Keystone State Railroad Association, who explained some safety procedures followed by railroad companies.

He also spoke on the progress the rail industry has made in recent decades. Hazardous material spills have decreased 65% over the last 20 years, he said. Through the last 10 years, hazardous material spills affected 0.003% of all shipments in Pennsylvania.

Still, he estimated 40% of freight trains in Pennsylvania are moving some hazardous material.

“I’m not sitting here today in any way suggesting that we arrived, we’re there, we have nothing more to do,” Belke said. “Of course, our goal is no incidents whatsoever.”

Representatives of state agencies such as PennDOT and PEMA also testified about safety practices currently in place, such as hazardous material training.

Since trains by nature cross state lines, only the federal government can set rail safety laws. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) enforces those regulations.

For that reason, the agencies focused on smaller improvements, like reducing turnover among the state’s railroad safety inspectors.

“Our biggest problem that we emphasize is keeping our complement and that is because of salary under the civil service,” said Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, commissioner of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

The U.S. Department of Transportation last week released a series of recommendations to improve rail safety.