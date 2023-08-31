Pa. lawmakers propose adding suicide awareness information to state parks

The bill would provide information for mental health resources at all state park forests in Pennsylvania.

YORK, Pa. — The gentle breeze and sounds of nature make Pennsylvania’s state parks a peaceful place for many families. Tragically, they’ve also become a destination for people who have died from suicide.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, 164 people have died by suicide in state parks since 2010. Dr. Melissa Brown, a psychologist with UPMC, said the quiet trails of state parks can be the scene of a tragedy for people struggling through a mental health crisis.

“That isolation and that privacy are two of the big factors," said Dr. Brown. “Some places don’t have as much foot traffic as other places, so it does provide that unfortunate space where someone can commit suicide, without anyone being aware or around.”

In an effort to address the issue, state lawmakers are working to advertise mental health resources and the 988 suicide prevention hotline in every state park.

Republican representative Kristen Marcell, who introduced the bill, said it’s a way to spread information to people who need help.

“Wherever we can meet them and help them learn about the resources available, I think we should definitely ensure that they have that information," said Rep. Marcell.

The information would be placed around trails where there’s been a history of suicide attempts. Dr. Brown said having information on resources out in the open can help destigmatize mental health issues.

“That certainly makes it more part of our regular communication and conversations with one another, and it encourages us to check in with each other," said Dr. Brown.

Representative Marcell says even a small step like this can be enough to save lives.