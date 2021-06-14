Hunting licenses now on sale for 2021-22 season

With more Sunday hunting opportunities on the way, additional days available for hunters to fill their antlerless deer tags and the biggest allotment of elk licenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Beginning Monday, June 14th, general hunting and furtaker licenses are on sale. A general license will cost $20.97 for Pennsylvania residents, $101.97 for nonresidents. Pennsylvania hunters 65 and old can purchase one-year licenses for $13.97 or lifetime licenses for $51.97, which will give them both general hunting and furtaking privileges. Seniors still need to purchase bear licenses and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters.

There will be more days for hunter to fill their antlerless deer tags a bigger allotment of elk licenses. Sunday hunting will take place on three Sundays in November: 14th, 21st, 28th. Unlike last year, those Sundays were open only for deer or beer hunting. This year, they're open for other species that are in season except for turkeys and some game birds.

Pennsylvania elk hunters are expected to be out in record numbers this season. There are 187 licenses available, up from 164 this past year, and a record 56 licenses are for bulls. Licenses are awarded by lottery and the deadline to apply for an elk license is July 31st.

This year, there are 7,000 less deer licenses available for purchase compared to last year. Hunters will also be able to harvest six doe this year, up from three in years past.

You can also hunt antlerless deer for the entire two weeks of firearms deer season instead of just one of those two weeks, as in previous years.

The PA Game Commission encourages deer hunters to buy a Deer Management Assistance Program Permit early to ensure they won't miss the opportunity to apply for an antlerless deer license when they go on sale July 12th.