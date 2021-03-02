PA House Health Committee holding hearing on strengths and weaknesses of state's vaccine distribution plan

The CDC currently ranks PA 44 out of 50 for percentage of vaccines distributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The PA House committee hearing begins at 8am Wednesday morning. The committee will be discussing how the state is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The hearing will feature virtual presentations from several Pennsylvania Department of Health officials, including: Alison Beam, acting secretary; Keara Klinepeter, executive deputy secretary; Dr. Wendy Braund, acting interim physician general; and Cindy Findley, deputy secretary for health promotion and disease prevention. Additional presenters will include Susan Friedberg Kalson, CEO, Squirrel Hill Health Center; Richard L. Allen, CEO,Warren General Hospital; Bryan Lowe, Walgreens; and Chris Cox, CVS Health.

One area of concern, the CDC currently ranks PA as one of the worst states when it comes to percentages of the vaccine given. Coming in at 44 out of 50, the state has given out 57 percent of the 1.9 million vaccines it's received.

The House Health Committee will hold a hearing this morning to learn more about the strengths and weaknesses of the state’s vaccine plans. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/9WDBkucoW5 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 3, 2021

When you look at percentage of the population vaccinated, Pennsylvania fairs a little better at 37th on the list. These numbers are concerning to some lawmakers, both democrat and republican, who believe the state needs to do a better job at getting residents vaccinated. Some have also questioned the state's decision to not have a centralized vaccination registration system, like New Jersey and Ohio.

Last month, Gov. Tom Wolf said, the more than 1,000 local providers giving out the vaccine are more efficient at distributing it to individual patients. One bill currently in the veteran affairs and emergency preparedness committee would require the PA National Guard to help in both the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in all 67 counties.

The bill states, the National Guard could help with collecting, securing, transporting and administering the vaccine. Utilizing the National Guard is something West Virginia is doing. They currently rank third on the CDC's list of percentages of vaccines distributed, at 85 percent.