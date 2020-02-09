House fails to override Governor Wolf's veto, end COVID-19 disaster declaration

The house has been working to end the declaration since the resolution was introduced in April

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The House failed to override Governor Tom Wolf's veto on HR 836. The resolution would end the COVID-19 Disaster Declaration, which has been in placed since March 6th.

"We think it is time to override this veto," said House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, before the vote took place. "And not let it get extended for another three, six or however many months longer."

With a 118-84 vote, the house did not reach a 2/3's majority to override the veto. In fact, ending the disaster declaration appears to have lost some support. On Jun 9th, a 121-81 vote was recorded to end the declaration.

House republicans say, they will continue to push to override the veto. They believe the disaster declaration is not needed as Pennsylvania has flattened the curve.

"We live in a great state with great people that are very smart, can make good decisions, what's best for their families, best for communities and we can operate and both protect people from COVID," said Rep. Benninghoff.

However, House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody said, overriding the governor's veto would make Pennsylvania the only state in the country to not have a disaster declaration in place and would cause the state to lose $2 billion in federal aid.

"The pandemic is still here, COVID-19 is still out of control, we need to be able to protect our citizens," said Rep. Dermody. "The governor has to have the option to make sure we open properly, we open safely and we open based on the science, data and facts. That's what we're risking here by taking those powers away from the governor."