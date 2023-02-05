The Pa. grand jury investigation into alleged systemic cover-up of child sex abuse within the Jehovah's Witnesses Organization | Witness to Wicked

Example video title will go here for this video

A Pa. grand jury recently brought child sex abuse charges against nine men in what some are calling the most extensive investigation into Jehovah's Witnesses ever.

According to multiple sources familiar with the investigation, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office could soon release a report of the grand jury’s findings, which could bring major consequences for the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization.

The first time was a Wednesday morning, recalled Martin Haugh, 46, sitting on his couch in York Haven.

Following generations of his family, Haugh was a devout member of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In October 2005, he was a ministerial servant—equivalent to a Catholic deacon—who helped with routine work around the Red Lion Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation.

Jehovah's Witnesses, also known as the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, has 8.7 million members worldwide, including 1.2 million in the U.S. and 83,000 in Pennsylvania. The religion was founded in Pittsburgh in the 1870s, breaking with orthodox Christianity over its focus on Armageddon and separation from the world.

At 9 a.m. that Wednesday morning, Haugh was at the Kingdom Hall for the “meeting for field service,” when Jehovah’s Witnesses pair up to go door-knocking in search of converts.

As he was assigning door-knocking routes, he saw a teenage member slip inside the Kingdom Hall—along with his 4-year-old daughter. Confused, he followed them inside and into the coat room.

He didn’t believe his own eyes.

“I caught him fondling my daughter,” he now said matter-of-factly. “I didn’t know what to do. I actually didn’t do anything the first time because I didn’t know if I saw that.”

The second time was the following Sunday morning.

“My daughter disappeared a second time and I freaked out,” Haugh recalled to FOX43. “I was really scared because I knew [the teenager] was there, and then I saw him assaulting my daughter.”

Even after the third time, another meeting for field service sometime the next spring, there was nowhere to turn for true believers like Martin and his wife, Jennifer Haugh. They relied on divine justice, rather than secular justice.

Martin explained his thinking at the time as: “The police are controlled by Satan and the justices. So we can’t get justice for anybody out there.”

“The whole world is lying in the power of the wicked one,” Jennifer quoted from John 5:19.

The Haugh's reported the assaults to the elders—congregation leaders, equivalent to priests—but not the police.

“You’re told to wait on Jehovah,” Jennifer said.

So ,they waited 11 years.

“I wish it was the child abuse that woke me up, but it wasn’t,” Martin said.

Instead, he went on to become an elder in 2011 at the Red Lion congregation, switching to the Prospect congregation in York in 2013.

When Martin did end up leaving in 2016, the final straw was the trashing of religious literature that had been deemed outdated.

Haugh said elders had been directed to destroy about 400 copies of several books, including “You Can Live Forever in Paradise on Earth” (1983), “Reasoning from the Scriptures” (1989) and “Knowledge that Leads to Everlasting Life” (1995).

All of these books had predicted specific time ranges for when Armageddon, or the end of the world, would come. “You Can Live Forever in Paradise on Earth,” for example, predicted that “some of the generation living in 1914 will see the end of the system of things and survive it.”

“These were books that we had studied, revered, we considered them equal to the bible, and now they were considered trash, litter,” Martin said.

By April 2016, he had left the religion and been marked as an apostate. To this day, he said, his parents won’t talk to him.

In 2017, the Haugh's finally reported the sexual assaults of their daughter and revealed the perpetrator: John Logan Haugh, Martin’s adopted step-cousin.

John Logan Haugh was arrested in May 2018 and charged with indecent assault of a person under the age of 13.

However, because he was about 14 at the time of the incidents, though, the charges were ultimately dropped.

In order to ensure what happened to his daughter, now 21, never happens to someone else’s, Martin agreed to work with the Attorney General’s office. He is now one of dozens of witnesses to testify before a grand jury that is investigating an alleged systemic cover-up of child sexual abuse within the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization.

“I would love to see the headquarters held accountable because it is their policy that has led thousands of young kids to be abused and victimized over and over again,” he said.

The 49th Investigative Grand Jury, as it’s officially known, has resulted in several arrests.

Between October 2022 and February 2023 Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced sex abuse charges against nine members of Jehovah’s Witnesses, hinting at a larger pattern.

“Some of these defendants even used their faith communities to prey upon their victims and some had to look no farther than their families,” Henry said on Feb. 8.

When FOX43 asked Henry directly whether she was investigating the organization as a whole, Henry responded, “This is an ongoing investigation.”

Several sources familiar with the investigation confirmed it is looking into the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization’s alleged complicity in protecting abusers.

Martin Haugh said his work helped secure some of the initial arrests and will continue to help in the larger investigation.

“They were also asking a lot of questions about how the governing body works, he said, adding, “The investigation is wrapping up.”

Dan Kiss, the defense lawyer representing one of the nine men charged with child sex abuse, said the complaint against his client, 56-year-old Robert Ostrander, was not the result of the alleged victims coming forward.

“The Attorney General’s office went into some church records from the Jehovah’s Witnesses religion and went and found what they believed to be allegations and then went and hunted down people involved to try to create allegations that otherwise would never have existed,” Kiss said.

Kiss said he believes Ostrander was singled out to advance a larger investigation.

“This seems to me in large part to be Catholic Church part two. They’re making this about the Jehovah’s Witnesses religion,” Kiss said, referencing a 2018 grand jury report that revealed the systemic cover-up of child sex abuse at the hands of Catholic priests in Pennsylvania by the Catholic Church.

The Attorney General’s office said they still could not comment on the ongoing investigation, but did write in a statement: