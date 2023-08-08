PA gas prices trend higher than national average

Drivers in Pennsylvania are paying almost 10 cents more than the rest of the country.

YORK, Pa. — Gas prices in Pennsylvania are going up as prices in the rest of the country are falling.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.82.

It is almost 10 cents more in PA, at $3.91.

Economics professors believe there are a few things causing prices to increase.

"Some of the refineries in Texas and Louisiana had to shut down or reduce their production due to the heat," said Alan Gin, economics professor at the University of San Diego.

Gin adds that a cutback in oil production by Russia and Saudi Arabia have caused gas price to go up.

As summer winds down, he believes relief could be coming soon.

"The summer driving season is about over now and once people start going back to school think what you'll see its reducing production demand as far as gasoline that will cost prices to go down," Gin said.

Diesel prices are also being impacted.

Across the country, a gallon of diesel is averaging $4.23, 30 cents more now than three weeks ago.

In Pennsylvania, a gallon of diesel averages $4.49, up 11 cents from last week.

At this time one month ago, diesel was averaging $4.27 per gallon.

Prices are cheaper than this time last year when diesel was averaging $5.52 per gallon.

For regular unleaded gasoline, AAA data shows the average price of $3.93 in south central Pennsylvania.

Last week, it was seven cents cheaper at $3.86.

Last month, drivers were paying an average of $3.60.

At this time last year, prices averaged $4.37 per gallon.

Right now in the York area, Gasbuddy.com shows the cheapest price for regular unleaded at $3.68 at Sam's Club and BJ's.

