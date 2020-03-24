x
PA Game Commission: Hunting season not cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Game Commission says a false social media post is circulating saying that the 2020 hunting seasons have been cancelled.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to clear up some confusion regarding the 2020 hunting seasons after the department noticed a false social media post circulating.

According to the message posted on the Game Commission's Facebook page, the post that is going around features the Game Commission's logo and states that the 2020 hunting seasons are cancelled.

The PA Game Commission says that is simply not true.

The Department's Facebook post states, "the department says they have not suspended, altered or changed any regulations or bag limits in response to the COVID-19 outbreak."
CLARIFICATION POST: There is a social media post currently circulati... ng, featuring our agency's name and logo, stating the Pennsylvania Game Commission cancelled 2020 hunting seasons. This is NOT true The Pennsylvania Game Commission has not suspended, altered or changed any hunting regulations, seasons or bag limits in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
