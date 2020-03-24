PA Game Commission: Hunting season not cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Game Commission says a false social media post is circulating saying that the 2020 hunting seasons have been cancelled.

The PA Game Commission says that is simply not true.

The Department's Facebook post states, "the department says they have not suspended, altered or changed any regulations or bag limits in response to the COVID-19 outbreak."