Pa. fire officials urge firework safety as burn bans are lifted ahead of 4th of July

York and Lebanon counties lift their burn bans, allowing fireworks for the holiday weekend.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fireworks are back on for 4th of July celebrations in Lebanon and York Counties after their temporary burn bans were lifted this week.

However, despite the improving drought conditions, fire officials say fireworks still pose a big risk.

"It has not negated the fact that fireworks used improperly are still dangerous no matter how wet that ground is," said Harrisburg Fire Department Chief Brian Enterline. "The neglectful use of fireworks still will injure, maim, and kill Pennsylvanians if we are not careful."

Fire officials urge extra safety over the holiday as first responders already face an increased number of incidents while the state is still under a drought watch.

"They are already overtaxed with the volume of calls we’re responding to," said Enterline. "Those simple mistakes that you make that lead to that catastrophic event directly affect those first responders. Those first responders then have to leave to take care of the accident you created that was preventable."

To minimize the risk, they suggest taking advantage of local fireworks shows put on by professionals that are safer and more controlled.

"The easiest and best way to celebrate our country over the 4th of July holiday would be to find those local professional fireworks displays and attend those as opposed to trying to have that on your front lawn just feet from your home," said Enterline.

However, if you do plan to do your own fireworks, fire officials suggest the following safety tips:

Use fireworks in open and clear space

Have a source of water nearby to extinguish any potential fire

Follow instructions on consumer-bought fireworks

Never modify or create your own fireworks

Never relight a dead firework

Do not consume alcohol during firework use

Keep pets indoors and secure from fireworks

The biggest point officials stress is to use common sense.