The Pa. Farm to Families Immersion Lab is a classroom on wheels

The Giant Company and the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation hosted an interactive learning experience for National Farmers Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Where does the food on your dinner plate come from? Have you ever thought about the science behind growing your favorite fruits and vegetables?

In honor of National Farmers Day, the Pa. Farm to Families Immersion Lab can help answer those questions, and then some.

The Giant Company has partnered with the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation to create a "classroom on wheels" at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

The mobile learning unit offers guests a chance to learn about Pennsylvania farms and discover environmental considerations to impact food production.

Guests can experience riding on a tractor through a virtual reality corn field, test their knowledge of common fruits and vegetables, practice building a balanced meal with Pennsylvania-grown foods, and learn about how it takes a village to bring the food from the fields to the plates of Pennsylvania's families.

The Giant Company said they committed $125,000 to sponsor the new immersion lab to reach families and students all across Pennsylvania's schools. They said it was their latest tool to help connect families for a better future through agriculture and education.