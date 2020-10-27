Pa. Farm Show to feature virtual Calving Corner including live births and daily life on farm

From Jan. 9-16, 2021, The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and The Calving Corner will be bringing a virtual daily experience of farm life.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

From Jan. 9-16, 2021, The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and The Calving Corner will be bringing a virtual daily experience of farm life.

"We will showcase calves being fed, cows being milked and newborn calves entering the world, as we meet the farmers, veterinarians, nutritionists and others that help ensure that the milk produced on Pennsylvania's dairy farms is wholesome, safe and nutritious," said Miriam Kelly Miller, The Calving Corner project director, in a release.

The virtual event will provide families, educators and farm show fans a behind-the-scenes look at where their food comes from and the role dairy farming plays in their community and state economy.

Special guests will join farm families throughout the week for live streams, virtual farm tours, and conversations with Pennsylvania dairy farmers. There will also be interactive learning activities for teachers, students and families.