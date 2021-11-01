PA Farm Show kicks off virtual format, including calving corner

There are over 200 virtual exhibits running through Saturday, January 16th.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show runs through Saturday, January 16th, allowing all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians to enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes. The PA Department of Agriculture says, throughout the event virtual attendees will have the opportunity to learn and be inspired by the state's agriculture, heritage, and innovation driving the industry. Pennsylvania's agriculture sector employs nearly half a million people and contributes $185 billion to the state's economy every year.

Each day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. virtual exhibits can be viewed including, kids activities, 4-H demonstrations and panel discussions about the agriculture industry. The 105th PA Farm Show schedules can be viewed here.

This morning we are taking a look at the virtual PA Farm Show and what this week means to farmers. We are at Stover Farms in Cumberland County where works begins at 3:30am, milking 150 cows. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/Z5ERsqvbiS — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) January 11, 2021

A popular attraction, the calving corner will take place Tuesday, January 12th beginning at 10 a.m. Meadow Spring Farm, a third-generation family dairy farm in Lancaster County will stream live births and share behind-the-scenes videos of their farm. You can also sign up for text alerts by texting 'calvingcorner' to 833-985-1834. The calving corner can be viewed here.

Calving corner schedule for January 12th: