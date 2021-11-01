PA Farm Show kicks off virtual format, including calving corner

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show runs through Saturday, January 16th, allowing all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians to enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes. The PA Department of Agriculture says, throughout the event virtual attendees will have the opportunity to learn and be inspired by the state's agriculture, heritage, and innovation driving the industry. Pennsylvania's agriculture sector employs nearly half a million people and contributes $185 billion to the state's economy every year.
Each day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. virtual exhibits can be viewed including, kids activities, 4-H demonstrations and panel discussions about the agriculture industry. The 105th PA Farm Show schedules can be viewed here.
A popular attraction, the calving corner will take place Tuesday, January 12th beginning at 10 a.m. Meadow Spring Farm, a third-generation family dairy farm in Lancaster County will stream live births and share behind-the-scenes videos of their farm. You can also sign up for text alerts by texting 'calvingcorner' to 833-985-1834. The calving corner can be viewed here.
Calving corner schedule for January 12th:
- Welcome and Kick-Off – 10 a.m.
- Q&A with Bollinger Farm Family – 11 a.m.
- Caring for the Environment: Sustainability on Dairy Farms – 12 p.m.
- Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Milking Parlor – 1 p.m.
- From Cow to Cup: The Journey of Milk – 2 p.m.
- What Do Cows Eat? – 3 p.m.
- Calf Care 101 – 4 p.m.
- Q&A Round Two with Bollinger Farm Family – 5 p.m.
- *Live births will also be streamed throughout the day as they happen.