Mushrooms and milkshakes: PA Farm Show Food Court opens with familiar favorites

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Walking around the Pennsylvania Farm Show this year could make you pretty hungry.

Luckily, the Food Court has plenty of options for anyone looking for a quick and delicious bite.

And it's opening a day early.

On Friday, the Pa. Farm Show Food Court opens its doors at noon to 9 p.m. and will have free parking for guests.

Featured menu items at the Food Court this year include:

PA FFA Foundation – Apple pie pizza, sourced by Knouse Foods

– Apple pie pizza, sourced by Knouse Foods PennAg Industries – Hemp tea, pulled pork nachos, chicken breast sandwiches, chicken tenders

– Hemp tea, pulled pork nachos, chicken breast sandwiches, chicken tenders PA Beekeepers Assoc. – Freshly-made waffles with Pa.-produced honey and honey ice cream drizzled with honey and produced by Halls and Longacres.

– Freshly-made waffles with Pa.-produced honey and honey ice cream drizzled with honey and produced by Halls and Longacres. PA Cooperative Potato Growers – Potato donuts, baked potatoes, pierogis

– Potato donuts, baked potatoes, pierogis PA Dairymen’s Association – Milkshakes, cheese cubes, and grilled cheese sandwiches

– Milkshakes, cheese cubes, and grilled cheese sandwiches State Horticultural Association of PA – Apple cotton candy

– Apple cotton candy Mushroom Farmers of PA – Blended mushroom steakhouse burger, shredded Portobello nachos, breaded whole white mushrooms, portabella jerky, mushroom crumble

– Blended mushroom steakhouse burger, shredded Portobello nachos, breaded whole white mushrooms, portabella jerky, mushroom crumble Pennsylvania Livestock Association – the Flying Porker BBQ sandwich

The full Food Court menu, hours and information about producer organizations and their sales can be found at FarmShow.PA.gov.