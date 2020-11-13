PA Farm Show Fall Food Fest kicks off this weekend in Harrisburg

Despite the PA Farm Show being virtual this year, people can get their food and drink favorites at the Fall Food Fest.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People can get their fix of their PA Farm Show favorite foods and drinks at an outdoor Fall Food Fest this weekend in Harrisburg. The event kicks off Friday and will run through Sunday. Vendors will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Fall Food Fest will take place in the North Lot of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15. Parking is free for this outdoor event, but this event will be grab-and-go only. Onsite seating will not be available.

Masks are required onsite and patrons are asked to be respectful of six-foot social distance while waiting in vendor lines.

The Pa Farm Show may be virtual this year but this weekend you’ll be able to get some of your favorite Farm Show foods and drinks at the Fall Food Fest! I’ll have the details on this event this morning on @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/A21ptzw7Q9 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) November 13, 2020

You won't be able to find every single items that's typically available at the Farm Show. The following vendors will be selling food or drink:

PA Dairymen’s Association (Saturday & Sunday only)

PA Livestock Association

PA Mushroom Farmers

PA Potato Growers

Snyder’s Concessions

Rachel’s Soft Pretzels (Friday only)

Forrests Feeds Co.

German Roasted Nuts

Uglies Acres

Hillbilly Jerky

Whispering Brooke Cheese Haus

Chocolate Moonshine

Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association

A full menu of product offerings is available online.