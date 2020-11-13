PA Farm Show Fall Food Fest kicks off this weekend in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People can get their fix of their PA Farm Show favorite foods and drinks at an outdoor Fall Food Fest this weekend in Harrisburg. The event kicks off Friday and will run through Sunday. Vendors will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Fall Food Fest will take place in the North Lot of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15. Parking is free for this outdoor event, but this event will be grab-and-go only. Onsite seating will not be available.
Masks are required onsite and patrons are asked to be respectful of six-foot social distance while waiting in vendor lines.
You won't be able to find every single items that's typically available at the Farm Show. The following vendors will be selling food or drink:
PA Dairymen’s Association (Saturday & Sunday only)
- PA Livestock Association
- PA Mushroom Farmers
- PA Potato Growers
- Snyder’s Concessions
- Rachel’s Soft Pretzels (Friday only)
- Forrests Feeds Co.
- German Roasted Nuts
- Uglies Acres
- Hillbilly Jerky
- Whispering Brooke Cheese Haus
- Chocolate Moonshine
- Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association
A full menu of product offerings is available online.
The virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show is scheduled to take place from Saturday, January 9 to Saturday, January 16, 2021.