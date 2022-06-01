Pa. Farm Show reveals the 2022 butter sculpture

The sculpture features urban and rural agriculturalists coming together by toasting glasses of milk; it highlights this year's theme of "Harvesting More."

The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to open this weekend, and officials have unveiled the annual butter sculpture.

The butter art highlights this year’s theme of "Harvesting More."

The sculptors, Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, began the project in mid-December and used a half-ton of butter donated by Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

The longtime Pa. Farm Show tradition celebrates Pennsylvania’s nearly 5,400 dairy farmers and highlights that there is strength in diversity and unity, according to a press release.

“Over the past 22 months we have learned we are stronger and more resilient through our combined efforts to feed the Commonwealth,” Pa. Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said in a statement. "We are 'Harvesting More,' together, to provide for Pennsylvanians through good times and bad. It takes all of us working together to ensure a bountiful, food-secure, and sustainable world.”

Check out the butter sculpture in person from Jan. 8 through 15 at the Pa. Farm Show Complex located at 2300 North Cameron Street in Harrisburg.

Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.