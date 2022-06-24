PA Dioceses' statements support SCOTUS abortion ruling

Bishops of the area reacted to June 24 momentous decision.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Dioceses of Scranton, Harrisburg, and Allentown issued their respective statements following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Friday afternoon.

Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph C. Bambera released the following statement:

“One of the fundamental teachings of the Catholic Church is that all human life is sacred – from the moment of conception until natural death – and it must be respected and protected. In its opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, issued on Friday, June 24, 2022, I am thankful that the majority of Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court have recognized and upheld the sanctity of human life.

“For Catholics, respecting life, especially the unborn, is intrinsic to our identity as people of faith. While political and ideological divisions often drive us apart, we must remember that the Sacred Scriptures call us to be one, reverencing every life that comes into our world. It is critical to note, however, that valuing human life is not simply confined to life in the womb. We must never dismiss or ignore our responsibility to care for, protect and defend our brothers and sisters from other serious threats to human life, including poverty, racism and oppression.

“While already the largest private provider of social services in the United States, the Catholic Church must redouble its efforts and always stand ready to assist young women and couples who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies. Everyone in our Diocese and parishes should be familiar with ways to help mothers in difficult circumstances. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops recently launched its “Walking with Moms in Need” initiative to continue building relationships with community resources and make sure people in all parish communities know where to refer a pregnant woman in need.

“Our diocese is blessed to have many parishes filled with faithful people who regularly donate diapers, clothing, money and other resources to help expectant mothers each year. On the diocesan level, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton provides educational, emotional and material support to expectant parents and operates Shepherd’s Maternity House in East Stroudsburg which provides housing, care and assistance for pregnant women and their newborn babies. Along with so many other community agencies and programs, including, but not limited to, Saint Joseph’s Center, Friends of the Poor, Rachel’s Vineyard and the Pennsylvanians for Human Life, any mother needing assistance can receive life-affirming support.

“As we strive to build a true culture of life in our nation, the Gospel of Matthew reminds us that our welcome into God’s eternity will be determined by our willingness to reverence, respect and serve the most vulnerable among us in whom Christ is present: ‘Whoever receives one child such as this in my name receives me’” (Matthew 18:5).

Diocese of Harrisburg Bishop Ronald W. Gainer released the following statement:

“The Catholic Church has long taught that all life is a precious gift from God. This life is to be protected and respected from the moment of conception to that of natural death. Today’s ruling from the Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is an important step in furthering the protection of the most vulnerable, infants in the womb. As a pro-life Church, not only do we support parents facing an unplanned or difficult pregnancy, we also continue our efforts to support the needs of the elderly, the poor, the sick, the imprisoned, the refugee and immigrant, and those who have been marginalized.

"It is my prayer that as we face the uncertainties ahead, we can do so peacefully, working together to respect the concerns of our brothers and sisters, while also striving to build a society where all life is protected.”

Diocese of Allentown Bishop Alfred A. Schlert released the following statement:

“In light of the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs, we are reminded that since God is the author of all life, all human life must be protected and respected at every stage, especially the most defenseless.

“The past half century has consisted of dark days of human and judicial error that manipulated the Constitution to allow humans to play the role of the Creator and the arbiter of who deserves to live. I commend the justices for their courageous willingness to reexamine the right to terminate a life.

“We see how the abortion issue has coarsened our society and civil discourse. This will continue as the issue returns to the states. Now is a time of renewed prayer and engagement with the legislative process to continue the work reinforced by today’s decision.

“To those who have procured an abortion in the past or are contemplating one, our opposition to abortion is not an opposition to you, but rather a call to embrace you. The Diocese of Allentown stands ready to assist you in a spirit of love, mercy, charity, and compassion, through our prayers and the services of Catholic Charities and its partner agencies.”