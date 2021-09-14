New COVID-19 "breakthrough" case data reported from the PA department of health

The online report shows that since January 2021, 97% of COVID-19 related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A new report from The Pennsylvania Department of Health shows that COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough cases,” reached over 35,000 reported cases in the past 9 months.

"Breakthrough" cases as defined by the CDC are individuals who are fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after they completed their full one or two-dose vaccination series.

The report also shows the overwhelming amount of COVID-19 cases that many hospitals are dealing with, as unvaccinated case counts climb.

“The overwhelming majority of the COVID-19 related cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Pennsylvania occurred in people who were not vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a press conference today.

“In fact, the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians are seven times less likely to get COVID-19, and eight times less likely to die from COVID-19.”

Alongside Secretary Beam, Chief Clinical Officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Dr. Michael Ripchinski spoke today as well, citing the immense pressure healthcare workers are facing.

“At Penn Medicine about 80 – 85 percent of patients admitted with COVID-19 symptoms are unvaccinated...the unvaccinated tend to be in the ICU, they require additional support for their breathing & require longer lengths of stay in the hospital," Ripchinski noted.

According to the data, which spans from Jan. 1, 2021 to Sept. 7, the Health Department found: