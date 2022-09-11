Democrats claim victory of majority control of Pa. House

If the results hold, this will mark the first time Democrats have controlled the General Assembly since 2010.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In a Wednesday press conference, Democratic leaders declared victory for majority control of the Pennsylvania State House. This would mark the first time Democrats held the majority since 2010.

“And the truth is, we’ve won seats that people didn’t think we would be able to take in this cycle," said Rep. Jordan Harris, the State Democratic House Whip.

With races still to be decided, Democrats believe they will win 102 seats in the 203-seat chamber.

If the predictions hold, the new state speaker of the House will be Rep. Jonanna McClinton, the first female speaker in Pennsylvania history.

“Here in the birthplace of our nation and the birthplace of our democracy, it is much more than symbolic that we will finally have a woman holding the gavel in the Pennsylvania House," said Rep. McClinton.

Political analyst Berwood Yost says the redrawing of congressional maps created newly competitive districts in the state, giving Democrats a pathway to retake the House.

“We knew there were more competitive districts and the possibility that Democrats could flip some of those seats was very real," said Yost.

The new House majority will look to help bolster Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. His victory marks the first time Democrats have controlled the Governor’s mansion for three consecutive terms since 1848.

“It is highly unusual to have those back-to-back terms the way we’ve just had happened," said Yost.

Despite Democrats exceeding expectations, Pennsylvania Republicans will retain control of the Senate and ensure a divided government.

“If anything is going to get done, there is going to need to be compromise between the Governor and the Legislature," said Yost.