PA Dairymen's Association launches 'Dairy Smiles' contest

HARRISBURG, Pa. — June is Dairy Month, and to celebrate, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association announced Thursday that it's holding a new "Dairy Smiles" contest.

To enter, everyone age 18 and older is encouraged to share and post their favorite dairy or PA Farm Show milkshake photos on social media with the hashtag #DairySmiles.

Submissions will be accepted starting Monday, June 15, and will last through the end of the month.

The Grand Prize is a “Milkshake Pop Up Party” for 50 people within a 40-mile radius of Harrisburg, the PA Dairymen's association said.

The winner must host the party by August 30, 2020 at the discretion of the PA Dairymen’s availability.

“We are thrilled to spread extra sunshine and milkshake fun during these challenging times by sharing our delicious and famous PA Dairymen’s milkshakes with folks," said Dave Smith, executive director of the PA Dairymen's Association. "We are looking forward to seeing all of the creative and entertaining dairy photos from our fans to celebrate Summer, Dairy Month, and our state’s world-class industry.

“Imagine a world where you get rewarded for eating delicious dairy foods that produce #DairySmiles. Now you can by simply posting a photo of yourself, your business, family or friends enjoying your favorite dairy products or one of our popular PA Dairymen’s milkshakes. Since ‘Farm Show in June’ was cancelled due to COVID-19, everyone has been asking where they can get one of our signature milkshakes. So, in addition to neighborhood and farm market events, we are giving one lucky fan a chance to win a special ‘Milkshake Pop Up Party.'"

Winners will be chosen at random and announced on or about July 10.

Other prizes include: the delivery of delicious Penn State Creamery ice cream and a PA Dairymen’s Prize Pack featuring t-shirts, signature cups and more.