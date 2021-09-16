PA Cyber highlights Harrisburg native's project that earned Bronze medal in STEM category at the NAACP ACT-SO competition

Stokes, who grew up with a passion and joy for the field, said, African-Americans are not recognized at the forefront of STEM research so representation is key.

Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber) has recognized a high school senior from their school who earned a Bronze medal in NAACP's ACT-SO STEM medicine and health category.

Madison Stokes', science project — The Effect of Sleep on a Student’s GPA— focused on sleep and other variables that attributed to students' GPA. She concluded that her fellow high school students were willing to stay up later to finish schoolwork to achieve ideal grades.

Stokes, who grew up with a passion and joy for the field, said, African-Americans are not recognized at the forefront of STEM research so representing patients is significant.

"Those patients can see themselves like "wow, I am — am being seen in this field and I am being helped by someone that looks like me that can maybe understand me better," said Stokes. "I think representation is really key and that can be uplifting to many people."

The science enthusiast advanced and competed in the STEM: Medicine and Health category at NAACP ACT-SO nationals three times. This year Stokes took home a national award.

Last spring, Stokes won a gold medal at the ACT-SO regionals near Harrisburg, which was her ticket to nationals.