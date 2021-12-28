Pa. COVID cases surge heading into the new year

Heading into the new year, COVID cases are hitting record highs across Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Heading into the new year, COVID cases are hitting record highs across Pennsylvania.

The state set a new daily record of nearly 14,000 new cases Thursday, Dec. 23. In South Central Pa. alone, there have been more than 2,300 new cases and 25 COVID-related deaths within the last day.

As cases rise, so do hospitalizations. The 14-day-average number of hospitalized patients was 4,539 as of Dec. 28, according to data from the Pa. Dept. of Health. That number is still down about a third from the all-time high 14-day average of 6,105 on Dec. 25, 2020. Still, it’s up about 100 patients from last week.

As of Dec. 28, 86 percent of Pennsylvania hospital beds were full.

“We are very busy and we are very tired,” said Dr. John Goldman, infectious disease specialist at UPMC. “Quite frankly we all expected this to be over by now. I think we all initially thought we could get through a three-to-six-month crisis. What we’re getting through is a two-year crisis.”

The surge of cases arrived along with the highly infectious Omicron variant, expected to soon account for most new cases in Pennsylvania.

Some public health experts now say being exposed is inevitable.

“I do think that it will burn through the population,” Goldman said. “I think if you choose right now not to get the vaccine, you are choosing to, in the next three to six months, get the disease.”

Omicron’s silver lining is that though more contagious, it appears to cause milder symptoms, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Because of the lower chance of severe disease for vaccinated people, Goldman said New Year’s Eve parties don’t have to be off-limits for everyone this year. However it is important to take precautions depending on your risk factors, which could mean staying masked at a gathering, or staying home.