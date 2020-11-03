Pa. Courts warn about phone scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court issued a warning today about a reported phone scam.
Officials with the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts said the callers 'spoof' the Commonwealth Court's phone number and then demand money via PayPal for bail for family members in jail.
Officials said the Commonwealth Court will never ask for money over the phone.
If you get a suspicious call from someone claiming to from the Commonwealth Court, do not give out sensitive information or any credit card or gift card numbers. You should hang up the phone immediately. Any calls should be reported to police or to the office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General.
The office's Bureau of Consumer Protection can be reached at (800) 441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.