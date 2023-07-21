PA Classics watches Team USA take on Vietnam in Women's World Cup

Players and their families gathered to watch the US Women's National Team, as they go for their third consecutive World Cup.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The stars and stripes were on full display at the Sandwich Factory in Lancaster, as people cheered on the US Women’s National Team against Vietnam.

“I love watching women’s soccer and I know the girls are super excited," said Joel Rice, who helps coach girls' youth soccer for PA Classics.

PA Classics is an organization with traveling club teams.

The girls of PA Classics took a break from the pitch to watch America’s best soccer players with their families. Coaches and parents alike said their kids were hyped up all week for Team USA’s first match.

“At training all week they’ve been locked in, saying, ‘what are you doing for the game, who are you watching, who is on the roster,'" said Rice.

“I’m so excited to be here, (my daughter) is excited to be here, and it’s such a great way to share and bond," said Marcie Sorber, a PA Classics parent.

All of the girls at the watch party said they look forward to watch their idols dominate during the tournament. Their favorite player, Alex Morgan.

“I hope Team USA wins for Alex Morgan," said Roslyn Fry, who plays with PA Classics.

With the US defeating Vietnam 3-0 in their opening match, coaches and players hope this will be the start of another dominant World Cup run.

The US Women's National Team looks to hoist their third consecutive World Cup championship, a feat that has never been accomplished in either Men's or Women's tournaments.