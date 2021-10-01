Pa. casino company joins Barstool Sports to raise money for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Penn National Gaming, Inc. donated $1 million to the Barstool Fund, which has supported more than 100 small businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Penn National Gaming, Inc. has announced that the Company's two Pennsylvania casinos, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and The Meadows Racetrack and Casino, are partnering with Barstool Sports on a promotion this weekend to raise money for Pennsylvania small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser will begin at 8:00am on Saturday, January 9 and conclude at 4:00am on Monday, January 10. First time rated sports wagers made by players using a mychoice® loyalty card will be matched by the casino and donated to The Barstool Fund.

"We are very proud to support our partners at Barstool Sports and look forward to helping local small businesses in and around Dauphin County," said Dan Ihm, Vice President and General Manager at Hollywood Casino.

In addition, Pennsylvania residents will have their first-time deposit on the Barstool Sportsbook App matched with a donation to The Barstool Fund.

Your first deposits on @bssportsbook in the last few hours have more than tripled our donation to the #barstoolfund. There's still time to get involved. Make and bet your first-time deposit before midnight Sunday, and we will match 100% with a donation to the Barstool Fund. pic.twitter.com/c9hHXBziqC — Penn National Gaming (@PNGamingInc) January 9, 2021

Earlier this week, Penn National donated $1 million to the cause, which to date has raised more than $21 million from 170,000 donors and counting.

Nick and Melissa Hoffman–the co-owners of Jack’s Spot Tavern in Pitman, Schuylkill County–received the unexpected lifeline last month. They said the funds came a critical time, when COVID-19 restrictions impacted their busiest time of the year.

"Our business has benefited greatly because with the limitations on indoor dining and bar service, in December particularly, that was a really hard hit on us because that's when we make a ton of money for holiday parties," said Melissa Hoffman.

"It's amazing what Dave Portnoy and his team have done so far," said Tony Frabbiele, Vice President and General Manager at The Meadows. "We wanted to localize the support here in Washington County and decided we can make it fun for our players to be part of the fundraising."