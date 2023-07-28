PA Budget stalemate impacts students enrolled in Head Start programs

With the Pennsylvania state budget still in debate, children enrolled in state funded programs are in jeopardy of losing their time in the classrooms.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. —

The learning doesn't stop- even in the summer- at Luzerne County Head Start in Wilkes-Barre.



Cheryl Capece has been growing the young minds at head start for the past 21 years. She says the programs it provides are invaluable for hundreds of kids in need.



“They're able to come and get full bellies when they come to Head Start. and then they're able to learn,” says the teacher.



But many kids are in jeopardy of losing that time in the classroom. The funds needed to keep programs, such Head Start and pre-k counts, running- are being held up by the budget stalemate in Harrisburg.



Lynn Evans Biga is the executive director of Luzerne County Head Start. Without funding coming in from the state, she says around 140 kids are at risk of losing their spot in the program.

“They'll have their backpacks and all that they need to go. and our 3 and four year old children, who I'm sure were told by their families they will be starting school, will be staying home,” says Evans Biga.

Biga says the impact of this political holdout- will hit families, hard.