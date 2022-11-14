Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces his office's Child Predator Section recently made its 500th arrest since 2017

The governor-elect said John Boltz, of Armstrong County, is the 500th suspect to be charged by his office since Shapiro took over five years ago.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Monday announced that his office's Child Predator Section recently made its 500th arrest since 2017, the year Shapiro took over his current post.

On November 10, Jonathan Boltz, of Armstrong County, was charged with 30 counts of Posession of Child Pornography, Shapiro said in a press release.

Boltz will be prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section.

“Today’s milestone arrest is a result of the hard work of the public servants and employees of the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section,” Shapiro said. “Thanks to their dedication, 500 child predators have been arrested and the safety of children across the Commonwealth remains one of our highest priorities. My Office will continue to prosecute offenders in order to safeguard children.”

The Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section (CPS) is composed of specially trained agents and prosecutors across Pennsylvania who are dedicated to identifying and capturing child predators, especially online predators, before they can harm children.

CPS investigates cases in which a minor is a victim of sexual solicitation on the internet, as well as the online sharing, downloading, and distribution of online child pornography.

Anyone who has information about child predators is urged to contact the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section at 1-800-385-1044.

Concerned citizens can also report child abuse to the Pennsylvania ChildLine by calling 1-800-932-0313.