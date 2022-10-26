Pa. American Water reminds customers to keep storm drains clear of leaves

Pa. American Water reminded customers Wednesday that falling leaves can block storm drains in their neighborhoods, resulting in excess stormwater and flooding.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — It's that time of year when the leaves begin falling, but it's important they don't build up in storm drains.

Pennsylvania American Water reminded customers Wednesday that falling leaves can block storm drains in their neighborhoods, resulting in excess stormwater and flooding conditions.

Proper disposal of leaves and yard waste also keeps waterways clean and helps maintain water quality.

“Homeowners often rake fallen leaves to the curb for collection by their municipality,” said Jon Prawdzik, senior manager of operations with Pennsylvania American Water. “Not all municipalities conduct curbside pickup of leaves."

"Wind or rain can wash leaves down the gutter, blocking or entering storm drains and causing additional issues during rainstorms, including flooding streets and costly sewer backups," said Prawdzik.

Pa. American Water recommends that leaves and other yard waste be bagged for pickup or recycling. The following tips can also help keep storm drains clear this fall:

Never rake or blow leaves into streets, ditches or storm drains

If leaves are being collected, only place leaves and yard debris at the curbside on your designated collection day

Mow over leaves to create a finely chopped mulch

Put fallen leaves and other organic debris into a compost bin

“If residents see a storm drain in their neighborhood blocked by leaves or debris, it can be easily cleared with a rake or shovel, provided that it can be done safely," said Prawdzik.