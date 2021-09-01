43 members of Pennsylvania Air National Guard activated to help support Afghan ally refuge efforts in the US

The airmen will provide general base support such as security, firefighting, and ground transportation duties.

Governor Tom Wolf announced on Sept. 1 that 43 Pennsylvania Air National Guard members have been activated to support Afghan ally refuge efforts in the United States.

The airmen, who are on federal orders through the end of September, will provide general base support such as security, firefighting, and ground transportation duties as needed at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., Volk Field, Wis., and at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., Wolf said.

“We are fortunate to have the diverse resources of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to assist with the monumental yet compassionate task,” Wolf said in a statement. “Pennsylvania will do whatever it takes to provide the resources and the open arms for the Afghan people to feel safe and welcomed.”