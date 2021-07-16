Owners of Mechanicsburg salon utilize their education to help clients with their mental health

The owners say they have aided women to become confident with their natural hair.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The salon owners of Hair Counselors located in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County are helping to provide solution for the Black community.

African American adults are 20% more likely to experience mental health issues than the rest of the population. However, 25% of African Americans seek treatment for a mental health issue, compared to 40 percent of white individuals, according to the Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program.

At this salon, clients can get their hair cut or styled with an added area of expertise: counseling.

Tennille Hill and Zannetta Jackson — owners of the salon — utilize their degrees and cosmetology license to help clients unwind and solve their problems right from the salon chair.

"How do you let them know that therapy is happening? Well we don't," says Hill. "Just through casual talking, people will open up their world to you."

The owners say they have aided clients on issues including helping women to become confident with their natural hair and de-stress as a result of COVID-19 closures.

The duo opened the salon during the pandemic despite the fear of the spread of coronavirus shutting down businesses and all it came together with no issues.

"It just seemed like everything came easy," says Jackson. "The way the things that actually panned out. It was like okay: it's our time to actually move forward and do this." Clients had a space to have peace and release their frustrations that were piling up from the pandemic.

Hair Counselors also offer a plethora of classes for all skill levels. Mothers and daughters and fathers and daughters can learn how to braid and maintain their hair.

"We're really into educating everyone," says Hill. "One thing that they [clients] definitely leave and say: "Oh my gosh, you have taught me so much about my hair. So, we educate even behind the chair. So, they don't have to just come to our classes. "

Jackson says the salon provides an inclusive environment for everyone that comes through those doors.

"It doesn't matter what your ethnic background is. It doesn't what your religious background is," says Jackson. "You come in and you will not feel offended."