Crews respond to overturned truck in York County

The tractor trailer overturned in the 3000 block of Espresso Way.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in York County.

According to emergency dispatchers, crews were sent to the 3000 block of Espresso Way in East Manchester Township around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 for reports of an overturned tractor trailer.

A hazmat crew is on scene, as well.

It's unclear exactly what the tractor trailer was carrying at this point, but officials at the scene said they believe the load inside the vehicle shifted at some point when traveling to the area, causing it to become unbalanced.

At this point, officials believe that is what caused the tractor trailer to overturn.

No one was injured in the crash, and crews are awaiting assistance to remove the tractor from the roadway.