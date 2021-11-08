Overturned tractor-trailer causes ramp to close on Interstate 81

Injuries and conditions of the drivers involved have not been confirmed at this time.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 northbound at the U.S. 22 West exit has caused a ramp restriction.

The tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp from 81 north to 322 at the Cameron Street interchange, according to an official at PennDOT.

The overturned truck should be removed within an hour or so, also according to officials. Heavy tow is on scene and the contents are being removed.

Ramp closures on the south bridge will be overnight and the traffic counters are being laid currently on 81 north between 581 and the 81 bridge, and between the 83 split and exit 72.