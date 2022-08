An overturned tractor-trailer has closed part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County between the Toll House Road exit and the Hershey/Elizabethtown (Route 743) exit.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned tractor trailer has closed part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County between the Toll House Road exit and the Hershey/Elizabethtown (Route 743) exit, according to dispatchers.

Crews responded shortly after 5 a.m., also according to dispatchers.

At this time, all lanes are closed.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.