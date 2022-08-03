According to York County 911 Dispatch, crews have been on the scene of the fire since 8:40 p.m. on March 8.

YORK, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of an overnight fire at Penn Waste Recycling Center in York County.

Firefighters responded around 8:40 p.m. on March 8, to the 3600 block of Mia Brae Drive in Manchester Township.

York Area United Fire and Rescue is one of the responding fire departments on scene.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire was marked under control at 11:15 p.m. on March 8 and crews are still currently on scene.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries were reported or what caused the initial fire.