Over 7,000 American flags on display in Lancaster County for fallen veterans

The flags will memorialize each military service member who has died in combat since Sept. 11, 2001, including 300 Pennsylvanians.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — As Veterans Day comes closer, communities across southcentral Pennsylvania are honoring those who have served with their own unique memorials.

More than 7,000 American flags will be on display through the weekend in the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown.

The flags will memorialize each military service member who has died in combat since Sept. 11, 2001, including 300 Pennsylvanians.

"This is the perfect place for the community to come. It's just a good opportunity for the community and our residence here," said Debra Davis, the public relations manager with Masonic Village.

About 350 veterans live in Masonic Village. Volunteers there, as well as members from the National Sojourners Harrisburg Chapter, have been putting the flags out since 2011.