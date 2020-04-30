Over 2,000 without power in Lebanon County

The remaining outage is expected to be solved by 9:30 a.m.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (7:50 a.m.): Over 2,000 people remain without power in Lebanon County.

The outage stems from earlier this morning.

Previously, the outage was set to be resolved by 7:30 a.m.

However, after power was restored to over 6,000 other customers, just under 2,100 will be without power until 9:30 a.m., according to Met-Ed.

PREVIOUSLY: Nearly 8,500 people are without power in Lebanon County after an outage.

According to the Met-Ed outage map, 8,488 people are without power in areas including Lebanon City, North Cornwall Township, and Cleona Borough, among others.

The outage is expected to be resolved by 7:30 a.m.