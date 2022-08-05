Outdoor market held in York for Mother's Day

YORK, Pa. — The first Mother's Day outdoor market kicked off in downtown York on Sunday.
The market hosted by thrift store, "My Girlfriend's Wardrobe," had a little something for everyone, from activities for kids to delicious food.
Organizers said the market gave local vendors a chance to take advantage of a day most would normally associate with the Mother's Day Street Fair, which was cancelled.
"They're selling a lot," My Girlfriend's Wardrobe owner Alexandria Keener-Hammond said. "I think our florist vendor might already be out of flowers, and they're just really glad to have a fun, family friendly event that they can go to and also enjoy with their family. Some of the vendors have their kids and husbands helping as well."
In total, 18 vendors participated in Sunday's event in what organizers say they hope becomes an annual tradition.