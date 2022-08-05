Outdoor market held in York for Mother's Day

Organizers said the market gave local vendors a chance to take advantage of a day most would normally associate with the Mother's Day Street Fair.

YORK, Pa. — The first Mother's Day outdoor market kicked off in downtown York on Sunday.

The market hosted by thrift store, "My Girlfriend's Wardrobe," had a little something for everyone, from activities for kids to delicious food.

Organizers said the market gave local vendors a chance to take advantage of a day most would normally associate with the Mother's Day Street Fair, which was cancelled.

"They're selling a lot," My Girlfriend's Wardrobe owner Alexandria Keener-Hammond said. "I think our florist vendor might already be out of flowers, and they're just really glad to have a fun, family friendly event that they can go to and also enjoy with their family. Some of the vendors have their kids and husbands helping as well."