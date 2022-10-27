Outdoor ice rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster

"Flight On Ice," a pop-up skating experience, has announced that an outdoor skating rink is coming to the Park City Center on Nov. 18. It'll run through Feb. 26.

LANCASTER, Pa. — "Flight On Ice," a pop-up skating experience, announced that an outdoor skating rink is coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster on Nov. 18.

The attraction will "transform the mall's outdoor parking lot into a must visit winter destination and a safe community gathering spot for all age groups," a release promises.

It'll feature a full-size (60 feet x 100 feet) recreational outdoor skating rink, skate rentals, free on-site parking, music, lighting, video, food and beverages and more.

There's also a packed calendar of family-friendly events, as well as weekly attractions such as free movie nights on Wednesdays, featuring bottomless bags of popcorn, and "Thank You Thursdays," specifically for Lancaster County residents, where they'll get a buy-one-get-one half off skate special, the release states.

The release also states that there will be "Dine, Shop, and Skate Under the Stars" on Fridays with a discount on 2-packs and "Saturday Night Socials," which will be geared towards local students. "Sunday Family Fundays" will feature a special discounted 4-pack ticket bundle, including complimentary offerings, activities and more, as well.

"Working with great partners like Brookfield Properties and Discover Lancaster has made it possible to bring our ice-skating rink experience to Lancaster this season," Jon Schaffer, president of Flight Entertainment said in a statement. "We are thrilled to bring our family-friendly concept to the Park City Center Shopping Mall and hope to make this a staple winter attraction for years to come."

"We're excited to partner with Flight On Ice and Park City Center on this great new holiday and winter attraction for the area," Edward Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster said in his statement. "The numerous experiences on offer have wide appeal and will make for wonderful memories for family and friends alike."

The Park City Center rink will be located at 142 Park City Center in Lancaster, and will share a parking lot with the indoor holiday market in the former Bon Ton retail space.

The pop-up is scheduled to run through Feb. 26, 2023.

Single general admission tickets to skate will be $12, with $10 skate rentals plus taxes and fees from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2. Then, it will be $10 and $8 respectively.