Outdoor dining returns to downtown York

It is the fourth year North George Street will close on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer to allow expanded outdoor dining.

YORK, Pa. — On spring and summer nights along North George Street, there’s no need to watch for traffic.

“I look left, I look right, and everything is perfect," said customer RJ Waller.

The only parking being done here is in a seat and taking in the best cuisine of downtown York.

“For me to be able to end my day sitting out here in the shade, having great company, and wonderful food and music," said Liz Wynders. "It’s just wonderful.”

The outdoor dining on North George Street allows local restaurants a chance to spread out and offer patrons a unique dining experience out in the street.

“You don’t see this everywhere, but with the nice weather on a day like today, you got to love it," said Johnny Kennevan.

The street closures began back in 2020 as a way for local restaurants to stay open during the pandemic. The outdoor dining events continued to come back, as the popularity of the street closures grew.

“When I showed up to work yesterday morning, [our reservations] have about tripled in numbers, mostly for outdoor dining for tonight," said Robert Faucette, the general manager of Rockfish Public House.

Restaurant managers along North George Street said the outdoor dining boosts revenue during the summer months.

“So, when we have the slower months like September, when school starts back up, or January after the holidays, this really makes up for that gap that we have for those few months when we’re really slow," said Dave Gannett, the general manager of The Handsome Cab.

Officials say closing the street encourages people to enjoy downtown York and its flavorful fare.

“The vibes are good, people are enjoying delicious food in the street and enjoying a unique experience," said Jon Desmarais, director of Downtown Inc. "And with the Yorktowne Hotel opening, we’re seeing increased foot traffic with folks coming in and out and taking in all we have to offer in downtown York.”