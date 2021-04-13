Central Pa. organizations working to get the homeless population vaccinated

“Here is the location where you can go, there’s vaccine availability and we’re going to encourage you to go.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg is working with healthcare providers to get the vaccine to the homeless population.

"We’ve had to be very restrictive this year just because of the virus, so it will be a huge development for us and it will open things up, get us back to more like normal," said the Executive Director at Bethesda Mission Scott Dunwoody.

The organization says they were looking at the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as the ideal shot for the homeless population.

"These individuals you don’t even know sometimes if they’re going to be there, so the Johnson and Johnson was very much looked forward to," said Dunwoody.

However with the us recommending a pause on the vaccine after blood clot concerns, the option might not be on the table anymore.

Their hope is that the plan can be roll out in a few weeks and that there will be designated locations where they can go get the vaccine.

“Here is the location where you can go, there’s vaccine availability and we’re going to encourage you to go," said Dunwoody

Well Span Health is also joining efforts with homeless organizations in York to get one of the homeless community vaccinated.

“We have individuals in our shelters who are anxious to get it, we have individuals in our shelter who work and have to work through the challenge of you know when can I get it," said Ann Kunkel from Well Span Health.

Well Span Health is having a vaccination site on Friday April 23 at the Life Path Ministry sites in York to vaccinate some of the homeless population in the area.