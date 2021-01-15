Organizations across Central Pennsylvania to hold virtual events to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Most of the annual events set for Monday, Jan. 18 have switched to a virtual format due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Here's a list of some of them.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 18.

Individuals and organizations across Central Pennsylvania will be honoring the civil rights leader with events throughout the day, though many will be virtual, due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Here's a list:

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA



The Central PA MLK Day of Service Chair and Board announced that the 11th annual event will focus on community health, food security and housing this year, with informational sessions and community engagement dialogue presented on ZOOM.

"Since the start of this pandemic, we have seen neighbors helping neighbors all across this region, and around the world," said Rep. Patty Kim, Chair of the Day of Service. "With so many facing food insecurity, housing insecurity or dealing with health concerns, these issues are at the forefront of community concerns.

"Dr. King spoke about the 'beloved community', and the importance of neighbors, and this Day of Service will honor the legacy with a full day of online sessions to engage area residents on these issues and encourage them to bring about meaningful change."



Due to the COVID pandemic, the Day of Service opening ceremony and community engagement sessions will be held virtually.

Schedule of Events

9 a.m.: Opening Ceremony

Wildheart Ministries, 333 South 13th Street, Harrisburg

MLK Day of Service Board Chair Patty Kim welcomes all participating in this annual event.

She will be joined by Aaysha Noor from the Giant Company, who will make a special announcement.

The Opening Ceremony will be carried live on the Central PA MLK Day of Service Facebook Page.

9:30 a.m. Honoring Dr. King Through Dance

Check MLK Day of Service Facebook Page for Updates

9:30 a.m.: Community Assistance from Utilities

Zoom Meeting ID: 830 0623 9460

Passcode: 238625

10 a.m. Children Game Time!

Join Dhuhan Abhullah for a game of Kahoot. All-ages are welcome and it will be a fun way to learn more about Dr. King and the civil rights non-violence movement.

Zoom Meeting ID: 743 8919 8779

Passcode: fzq6jV

10:30 a.m.: Helpful Info for Customers of Capital Region Water

Check MLK Day of Service Facebook Page for Updates

11 a.m. One Neighborhood, Together!

When tragedy struck the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the neighborhood responded. Join a discussion with those who sought "loving kindness" and discuss ideas for addressing the issues facing your neighborhood. Rabbi Ron Symons, Founder of the Center for Loving Kindness at the Jewish Community Center of Pittsburgh; Bill Isler, CEO of the Fred Rogers Company (retired), Rev. Liddy Barlow, Executive Minster of Christian Associates of SWPA; Fred Brown, CEO of the Forbes Funds.

Moderated by Chad Frey, Manager of Connecting Communities at Messiah University.

ZOOM Meeting ID: 820 8950 2835

Noon: Honoring Dr. King Through Words: Authors and Poets

Check MLK Day of Service Facebook Page for Updates

1 p.m.: Helpful Info for Customers of Capital Region Water

(This presentation will be carried LIVE on Central PA MLK Day of Service Facebook Page)

1:30 p.m. Health Resources for Our Community

Learn about the United Way's Contact to Care program which increases access to health care for those in our community, including dental, vision, and behavioral health services. A key partner in the program is the Beacon Clinic who provides free primary outpatient health care, preventative care, prescriptions, counseling, and ongoing education to help individuals get well and stay well.

Debra McClain, Executive Director, Beacon Clinic; Emily Nardella, Community Impact Manager for Health, United Way of the Capital Region

ZOOM Meeting ID: 834 5634 8233

Passcode: 786615

2:30 p.m. Helping Those Without a Home

Zoom Meeting ID: 852 1069 6873

3:15 p.m.: Attention Renters and Landlords: Legal Aid Assistance Available Here!

Check MLK Day of Service Facebook Page for Updates

4 p.m. Closing Ceremony

Join MLK Day of Service Board Members and Non-Profit Partners for a Special Closing Ceremony. This will be presented LIVE on the Central PA MLK Day of Service Facebook Page.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

On January 18, 2021, YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County, in partnership with Hope Station, Carlisle Arts Learning Center, and The Common Ground Project, will host its annual Martin’s Mission activities for elementary aged children.

This year, Martin’s Mission goes virtual to celebrate the mission of Martin Luther King, Jr.

“We offer Martin’s Mission because children are perceptive to and impacted by the issues that face our community,” said Ashley Burkett Glensor, YWCA Director of Community Impact. “It is vital to create a safe space where they can learn about racial justice alongside each other, share their own experiences, and ask questions.”

The day will begin at 9am with a focus on the mission of Martin Luther King, Jr. by Taytum Robinson-Covert, followed by a discussion of youth activism with Safronia Perry of Hope Station at 10:30 am.

The afternoon session will begin at 1 pm with Carlisle Arts Learning Center taking students on a guided craft using everyday household items.

The day concludes with a special story time with Dr. Renee Powell, renowned LPGA golfer. Dr. Powell will be reading a book about her father: Twice as Good: The Story of William Powell and Clearview, the Only Golf Course Designed, Built, and Owned by an African American by Richard Michelson and Eric Velasquez.

Dr. Powell became a golfer because her father saw the injustice of racism in a sport he loved. He did not become bitter, yet showed through his example, a better way to make not only the game of golf, but society at large, more inclusive and welcoming for all.

Martin’s Mission prepares children to grow into young leaders and this year’s virtual format will continue to provide education, interaction, and connection for the students in a fun and engaging way.

“When I first learned of Martin’s Mission, I was excited to know that there is an organization in the region that has the shared commitment of teaching the history and relevance of the Civil Rights Movement to younger generations," said Todd Allen, founder of The Common Ground Project, a local non-profit dedicated to teaching youth and adults about the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s. "I can think of no better way to honor not only the legacy of Dr. King, but of the Movement that he represented, by continuing to promote opportunities to learn about citizenship, justice, and equality.

“As a young person I was inspired by the Movement to do the work I am doing today. My hope is that the young people in Martin’s Mission will be so inspired as well to make a difference in this world.”

LANCASTER COUNTY

Crispus Attucks

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Breakfast, a fundraising event for the Crispus Attucks Community Center, enjoys a long tradition in Lancaster County. Each year 700+ community leaders gather to honor Dr. King's legacy through performances, community awards and a keynote speech.

This year, due to COVID-19, the breakfast will look quite different. The 33rd annual event will be held Monday from 8-9 a.m. in a live, virtual format.



This year's theme – Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community? –takes its name from Dr. King's final book and will feature a keynote by Heather McGhee, a distinguished senior fellow at Demos, a public policy think tank devoted to creating a democracy and economy rooted in racial equity.

During a live C-SPAN appearance in 2016 in which McGhee was discussing the upcoming presidential election, "Garry from North Carolina" called in and said, "I'm a white male, and I am prejudiced." He went on to explain his prejudices came, in part, from reading about young Black men engaged in crime to get money for drugs. "What can I do to change? To be a better American?" Garry asked McGhee.



McGhee paused, thanked Garry and made several recommendations on how he could begin to overcome his prejudice. This conversation went viral and has been viewed more than 8 million times online.

Shortly following McGhee's exchange with Garry, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz asked her to advise the company as it designed anti-bias training for 175,000 employees in the wake of the unjust arrest of two Black men in a Philadelphia store. McGhee co-authored a report with recommendations for how Starbucks could apply a racial equity lens to their business, and about how other companies both large and small can benefit from doing the same thing.



McGhee holds a B.A. in American Studies from Yale University and a J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley School of Law. She is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Civic Participation, and serves on multiple boards of trustees, including the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Indivisible. Her first book, "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together," will be published in February.

Lancaster YWCA

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, YWCA Lancaster is hosting a kid-friendly virtual event to help to celebrate his life on Monday.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., children will participate in a series of book readings to help continue King's mission for equality.

"This event is a community event and participation is greatly appreciated so that everyone in our community can raise a voice and the legacy," said Jasmyne King, the director of the YWCA’s center for racial and gender equity.

YORK COUNTY

Crispus Attucks York

Crispus Attucks York will host its 39th Annual MLK Day of Service with a virtual event beginning at 10 a.m. The event will take place virtually via Zoom, and will feature virtual live tours of Martin Luther King Jr. Historical Sites and the William C. Goodridge Center and Underground Railroad Museum.

You can join the Zoom meeting through the meeting ID of 478 270 9729 with password V09QUK.

Due to COVID-19, the organization will provide free “Grab and Go” breakfasts and lunches for members of the community to enjoy in the comfort of their homes.

The meals will be available for pick up at 605 South Duke Street from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Women United PA will additionally be distributing books to the community at 605 South Duke Street from 9 AM to 1 PM.

If you are able to participate in a service project, we encourage wearing masks, social distancing, and abiding by all safety protocols.

Trinity Catholic School Day of Service

Schedule of Events

Morning Session: 9-10:30am

PreK& K: in their classrooms putting together food packs for Catholic Harvest Food Pantry

1st-4th grade in Brenner Hall assembling hygiene kits and rolling silverware to feed to homeless for Life Path ministries

5th & 6th grades will be working on cards of gratitude and letters to the local healthcare workers &writing donation letters to grocery stores, etc to secure funds to purchase food for Catholic Harvest Food Pantry & Our Daily Bread. They will also be assembling an “I have a Dream” wreathes to be distributed to local hospitals and nursing homes.

Afternoon Session: 1-2:15

1st-4th grades will be working with the music teachers and technology teacher on a video expressing our gratitude to the healthcare workers at Misericordia and the local Police Dept and Fire Dept. They will also be making cards to send along with the video expressing their gratitude.

5th grade will be in the cafeteria chopping, cooking and preparing casseroles to be served over at Our Daily Bread.

6th grade will be in their classrooms working on “I have a Dream” boards from Crispus Attucks to honor local healthcare workers.

2:15-2:30

Reflection on the day and prayers before dismissal.