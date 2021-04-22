Operation Wildcat holding yard sale at Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church to fund programs to aid families in need

You can purchase household and baby items, games, toys and more.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Operation Wildcat is returning this weekend for their annual yard sale at Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church to raise money for projects that help families in need.

The yard sale will be on Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Operation Wildcat's co-founder, Maureen Ross says the fundraiser started in 2006 after a family had a substantial need due to an illness. Ross said the community rallied together to give the kids of the family what they needed for Christmas.

"So after that, we were talking about, if we can do it for one family, why can't we do it for other families in need in our district?" said Ross.

The projects then continued and included providing the community with Thanksgiving meals and back-to-school supplies. Ross said organizers then wanted to conduct a yard sale to raise money to fund projects that support families in the district.

Event organizers say at least $170,000 has been raised from the yard sales.

"It's this community saying we can help, every little bit helps — every little bit that somebody's got," said Ross. "Just because it's been used, it's fine, it's new to somebody else and we're pretty picky on what we take as far the condition," said Ross.