Cumberland County group aims to keep hearts warm with handmade items, donations

As the weather starts to get colder, one organization in Cumberland County wants to help homeless people keep warm.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Operation Warm Hearts wants to keep people in need warm this winter with handmade items and donations from the community.

The non-profit organization held a drop-in and drop-off on its 5th anniversary at the Mechanicsburg Area School District Environmental Center.

On Sunday, people dropped off donations while others dropped by to help with knitting projects to benefit those most in need.

"We're collecting, making these items, and donating them to the shelters," said Emily Gochenaur, president of Operation Warm Hearts, "but it's more about the community that's coming from it. There is so much need, especially before COVID but especially with COVID."