Operation Restaurant Rescue: Carlisle restaurant donates meals to people in need

A new initiative in Cumberland County helps out struggling restaurants and community members.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Redd's Smokehouse BBQ distributed free meals with the help of Members 1st Federal Credit Union on Sunday.

The food goes to organizations, individuals, and families in need.

The efforts are part of Operation Restaurant Rescue, an initiative launched by Verber Dental Group in Hampden Township.

Organizers said the donations help restaurants get some income while they feed people financially impacted by the pandemic.

"Our community has been very supportive of us through this entire last 10 months," said Brent Burger, co-owner of Redd's Smokehouse BBQ, "With Verber's help, we are just paying it forward and offering some community members some meals that hopefully they can enjoy."

Around 500 meals from local restaurants, paid by Members 1st, went to an area shelter on Saturday.