'Operation Hill Fire' results in the arrest of 23 people in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — 23 people have been arrested in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

State Police say that "Operation Hill Fire' was a yearlong drug trafficking investigation that began in April 2019.

Officials noted that the arrests during the coronavirus pandemic were unintentional, but necessary.

Police say the arrested individuals formed an organization that distributed large quantities of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.

Even during the pandemic and with restrictions imposed, the organization continued to operate at the same rate.

On April 29, police served search warrants and seized the following:

200 grams of fentanyl

600 grams of cocaine

525 packets of synthetic marijuana

money counting machine

5 handguns

AR rifle

2 stolen ATVs

$32,000 in cash

7 vehicles used in drug trafficking activity or represented the proceeds of illegal activity

The following individuals are facing charges in connection to the investigation:

1. Carlos Soto-Gonzalez, 41

2. Luis Alvarez-Hernandez, 35

3. Angel Cintron-Cardona, 24

4. Christopher Vale-Feliciano, 31

5. Gabriel Rodriguez-Quinones, 32

6. Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 31

7. Daniel Mejia-Labrador, 32

8. Paulara Valentin-Rivera, 23

9. Kenneth Cancel-Menendez, 22

10. Kevin Ponce Garcia, 25

11. Jeffrey Pagan Archeval, 35

12. Omar Alvarado-Ortiz, 26

13. Edwin Perez-Baez, 28

14. Roberto Colon, 32

15. Christopher Rivera, 27

16. Angelica Lugo Lopez, 29

17. Mariely Torres Santiago, 22

18. Braulio Ponce Ramos, 38

19. Adneryz Jordan-Quiles, 28

20. Nathan Beckfield,46

21. Paul Klinger, 30

22. Ramon Rosario ("Weechi")

23. Jose Borges-Muniz, 27

